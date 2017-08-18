'Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Blood Orchid' Teases an Eerie Hong Kong Theme Park

Rainbow Six Siege official website Promotional picture for "Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Blood Orchid"

After treating fans with deceivingly cute figurines of its violent operators in "Rainbow Six Siege," Ubisoft has released new teasers for the upcoming downloadable content (DLC), titled "Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Blood Orchid." The teasers include a riveting trailer that features some of the things that fans can expect to see in the upcoming reveal on Aug. 26 during ESL's "Rainbow Six Siege" Pro League finals.

The new trailer of "Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Blood Orchid" features the new setting in a Hong Kong Theme Park. True to the nature and atmosphere of the setting, the map includes a few interesting things such as an eerie-looking Ferris Wheel and an expectedly horrifying haunted house. The trailer also features the day and night cycles, as well as some of the layout to be expected in the upcoming DLC.

"The S.D.U. is famous for being able to operate in Hong Kong's diverse and challenging urban environment. Their unit is ready to intervene on an array of different terrains, from densely populated shopping districts to steep mountains," said "Rainbow Six Siege" assistant art director Karine Letourneau in a statement.

Meanwhile, the gameplay when set during the day will feature a hot and humid atmosphere with thick and heavy cloud covering most of the mountains that will be seen on the horizon of "Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Blood Orchid." On the other hand, the gameplay during the evening is expected to feature a tense and intimate atmosphere, which could be just the perfect climate for operators to carry out their missions in the abandoned theme park.

The operators of "Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Blood Orchid" will be immediately available upon its release for those with a Season Pass. Everyone else will have to wait a week.

"Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Blood Orchid" DLC will be released on Aug. 29 for PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and PC.