'Rainbow Six Siege' Patch Update, News Details: 'Velvet Shell' Adds Two New Characters and an Ibiza-Inspired Map

The first Year 2 update for Ubisoft's "Rainbow Six Siege," from Tom Clancy's "Rainbow Six" series,is already available, adding a new map, bug fixes and many major content changes in the game.

YouTube/UbisoftA preview of the Coastline map of "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Velvet Shell"

The "Velvet Shell" update is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC players. For Xbox One, it has a mandatory 7.49GB worth of download for awaiting players.

The new update adds a major multiplayer map called Coastline, which is based on Ibiza, Spain. The location focuses on close-quarters combat throughout the place's party scenes - in the bar, pool and dancefloor.

Another major addition are Jackal and Mira - both from the Special Operations force of the Spanish Police. Jackal possesses an expert skill in tracing player movement, highlighting footprint trails towards a defender's hideout through his mobile equipment. Jackal is also a well-rounded gunman, making him perfect for any mission and encounter.

Mira, on the other hand, is the defender who can install one-way bulletproof windows into walls, allowing the defender team to see upcoming enemies without giving away their position. The mirrors can then be removed to make way for gunfire.

Although the Coastline map is free for all "Rainbow Six Siege" players, the new characters, Jackal and Mira, are only available to players who purchased the Year 2 Season Pass.

Nevertheless, the new characters will still be rolled out officially on Feb. 14 and players who don't own a Season Pass can purchase them through in-game currency or real money.

This is still the first update for Year 2, and three more updates are expected to come out within the year. Overall, the game will see a total of eight new characters and four maps arriving. With the Velvet Shell release, players can anticipate for six more upcoming characters and three more maps.

Meanwhile, many players are frustrated as Ubisoft is currently experiencing server problems whenever players download the "Velvet Shell" Update.

As obtained by Express UK, a message from Ubisoft says that they "are aware of an outage on all platforms" and that their "team is investigating."