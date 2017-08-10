'Rainbow Six Siege' Reaches 20 Million Registrations Ahead of Release of Hong Kong Season

Ubisoft Ubisoft confirmed "Rainbow Six Siege" already has 20 million registered players in less than two years.

Ubisoft confirmed that the number of registered players for "Rainbow Six Siege" reached 20 million just a few weeks ahead of the next season.

In a recent blog post, Ubisoft recounted how "Rainbow Six Siege" has grown in terms of gameplay and number of registered players about two years since it first hit the market. The video game developer also confirmed in the same blog that the number of players signing up daily has gone up to 2.3 million.

With that, product director Nicolas Lefebvre said: "Our community is growing and so is our ambition to make Siege a shooter that is here to stay. The next few weeks are very exciting as it marks the culmination of Operation Health and the release of our next season set in Hong Kong."

The growth in the regular players of the game is especially significant considering that an all-new season is about to go live.

The upcoming season, situated in Hong Kong, is the third installment in "Rainbow Six Siege's" year two roadmap. "Season Three will bring two Operators from Hong Kong's Special Duties Unit (SDU), a new Operator from Poland's Grupa Reagowania Operacyjno-Manewrowego (GROM), a new map, and new weapons," Ubisoft teased.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong season had actually been delayed so Ubisoft can give way to a series of major update and game fixes under the project dubbed as Operation Health. The implementation of the three-staged game patches has also made Ubisoft decide to cancel the Poland-dedicated season.

The launch of Operation Health is one of the many indicators that Ubisoft is on the path of continuously developing "Rainbow Six Siege" in more years to come.

The Hong Kong-dedicated season will launch sometime this month and will be followed by another installment located in South Korea which will offer another set of new characters, maps, and weapons sometime in November.