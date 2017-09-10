'Rainbow Six Siege' Release Date: Brand Director Teases Years Worth's of DLC Operators, Esports Improvements

(Photo: Ubisoft) A promotional image for "Rainbow Six Siege: Blood Orchids."

"Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege" is not going anywhere with the folks over at Ubisoft keen on updating the hit tactical shooter as long as they could.

In an interview with PC Gamer, brand director Alexandre Remy talked of their commitment, sticking with the game

Oh yeah, we are looking at developing the game with 100 Operators — I'll let you do the math and work out how many years that does. There's no reason for us to stop there.

Released in December back in 2015, "Rainbow Six Siege" has over 30 operators as of the recently released Operation Blood Orchid that added three new characters to the roster.

With Remy's remarks, gamers will not have to worry about the game not getting updates because it looks like Ubisoft has extensive plans in expanding "Rainbow Six Siege."

When the game was initially released, it received mixed reviews due to its many issues in terms of balance and matchmaking. Through the updates and patches that Ubisoft released "Rainbow Six Siege," the game improved drastically and earned a lot of gamers and fans. Just recently, it surpassed 20 million registered players and Ubisoft is looking to further develop the gameplay experience as this number increases.

Apart from additional operators, the esports component of the game is also something that Ubisoft is also looking to further improve. Here is what Remy has to say:

Esports is a key component. When we refer to the game internally in terms of development, we say: hey, we're developing a competitive game. Obviously esports is part of that direction. Esports is demanding from a design and technology perspective, too. To cater to those players who are stress-testing the game to its limits, that presents a lot of dilemmas and demands for developers.

"Rainbow Six Siege" is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Gamers can now pick up the latest downloadable pack Operation Blood Orchid.