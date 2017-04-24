'Rainbow Six Siege' Rumors: New Items That Could Be Inside Hong Kong DLC Pack Discovered in Datamining Effort

A new downloadable content pack is expected to be released soon for "Rainbow Six Siege," and while developers have yet to detail all that it will contain, it looks like a number of fans have already managed to discover some of the items that will be included.

In a new post on the r/Rainbow6 Subreddit, "Klumpaen" shared some new images that seemingly feature the names of different items that may be added to the game.

First off, there are apparently new mines that may soon be made accessible to players. One potential addition is the concussion mine, while another is named in the files as the flash mine. In all likelihood, these mines will be designed to incapacitate in some way, offering tactical advantages that could help put players in a better position to claim victory.

There is also a cluster mine mentioned, though this one may be more suitable for dealing damage.

The images also indicate that there may be new weapons that "Rainbow Six Siege" players may be able to use.

Specifically, Tasers may be added. And along with those aforementioned mines, players may not be running out anytime soon of items that can be used for incapacitating others.

Notably, not all of the items that were discovered recently are ones that have obvious places inside the game. For instance, something known as a Patcher Launcher was also seen in the files, and players over on Reddit still don't know exactly what that is.

Along with the possible additions discovered in the game's files, players can also expect the Hong Kong DLC pack to add new Operators, a new map as well as other accessories.

No exact release date has been announced just yet for the new DLC pack, but it is widely expected to be added to "Rainbow Six Siege" sometime next month.