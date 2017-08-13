'Rainbow Six Siege' Season 3 Update: Ubisoft Reveals Reason Behind New Patch's 42GB Size

Facebook/Rainbow6 Promotional picture for "Rainbow Six Siege."

A huge patch is arriving soon for "Rainbow Six Siege" for ultra HD PCs. This 42GB patch was announced last week, and it made a lot of players wonder what would make it take up so much space. After announcing the new patch, Ubisoft revealed the reason behind this massive update.

According to Ubisoft, the purpose of the patch is to build the foundation for future game updates, so the update will serve to replace much of the current data forges in the game.

In the official blog of "Rainbow Six Siege," Ubisoft wrote: "As a result of resetting the baseline, we must replace a significant number of the existing data forges. This is why the Y2S3.0 patch is at large as it is."

The company explained that the "forge" being referred to in their announcement was a compressed archive that contained a number of other files. This "forge" is where all game data are stored.

The game developer also shared that once the new patch has been set in place, the future patches that will come to "Rainbow Six Siege" will be a lot smaller, hence reducing the wasted space on disk. In the long run, this will give players a much better experience of the game due to significantly shorter loading times.

Ubisoft said that while it is hard to determine the exact loading time that should be reduced for PC by the new patch due to different configurations, those for the consoles will be reduced by about 10 percent.

After Ubisoft confirmed that "Rainbow Six Siege" would get a massive update to fix some of the issues of the game on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, the game developer said that due to its size, the upcoming patch will be more of a "new version" of the game than just an update.

Meanwhile, the patch for console and PCs without ultra HD will be a lot smaller than the 42GB patch for ultra HD PCs. In a statement, Ubisoft confirmed that the patch was only 15GB for console and 26GB for PCs without ultra.