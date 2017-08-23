'Rainbow Six Siege' Servers Down for PS4, Xbox One, PC Players: Ubisoft Now Investigating Outage

Ubisoft has confirmed that "Rainbow Six Siege" servers are currently down. This has left hundreds of players experiencing technical issues with the game as the publisher investigates the cause of the outage.

Twitter/Ubisoft A new map and three additional Operators are included in the "Operation Blood Orchid" DLC.

The problem was first picked up by Down Detector last night. For those not in the know, the website measures social mentions around a certain topic to track outages across the globe for popular online services.

Ubisoft issued a message to fans after the servers went down. According to the statement, Ubisoft is aware of the connection issues affecting PlayStation 4 players and a team is currently investigating the problem.

The server problems mostly affected players in the United Kingdom and Europe while some U.S. players also experienced problems. Fans took to social media to air their frustrations as well as inquire about the downed servers.

The publisher has yet to reveal the reason behind the "Rainbow Six Siege" server outage.

These technical issues come just as Ubisoft is gearing up for the "Operation Blood Orchid" operators reveal. The game's highly anticipated downloadable content (DLC) is set in Hong Kong and will contain three new operators, namely Ying, Lesion and the as yet unannounced, Ela.

Ubisoft has described the new map, Theme Park, as a site that has been appropriated by a criminal organization, adapting its layout to suit their needs. However, lush grass and vines can be seen gnawing at rusty metal objects, showing that nature is slowly reclaiming the area.

"Operation Blood Orchid" is expected to be unveiled in the coming days. Along with details on the new map, Ubisoft is also expected to release details regarding the final operator of the DLC, Ela.

For those who want to get the full details though, Ubisoft has stated that they will reveal everything during a livestream at next week's Rainbow Six Pro League Finals.

"Rainbow Six Siege" is currently available for the PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC.