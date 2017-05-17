'Rainbow Six Siege' Trailer Teases Year 2 eSports: Eight Pro League Teams to Split $237,500 Reward

Ubisoft recently launched the full trailer of "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege" Pro league season 1 year 2. The finals will commence in a few more days.

ESL Pro League "Rainbow Six Siege" Year 2 season 1 Pro League finals takes place on May 20 to 21.

The clip teases the best eight teams, from three different regions, to compete against each other. Three of the eight teams hail from Europe, the other three from North America, and the remaining two from Latin America. The teams that have signed up for the challenge are qualified to win the $237,500 reward, which is a pretty hefty sum compared to year 1 season 1's $50,000 prize.

The team that gets first place will win $75,000, second place will get $30,000, third and fourth placers will receive $15,000, and the 5th–8th placers will receive $8,000. The remaining amount of $109,500 will be rewarded to all regional online pro teams. It will be divided equally among the teams.

The eight teams competing are PENTA Sports, GiFu, gBots, FlipSid3 Tactics, Vertical, Elevate, V3 Masters, and Black Dragons.

From Europe, PENTA Sports topped the charts this season. Its best players include Pengu, jOOnas, Fabian, Goga, KS, and Falko. The Finnish team GiFu is a "Rainbow Six" Pro League regular. This will be its fifth time in the finals. Also from Europe is the Spanish crew called gBots, one of the top contenders in major competitions.

Veteran Pro players are back in the game, including FlipSid3 Tactics. Players Avian and Snake-Nade have also reentered the scene, but now with a new team name, Vertical. Meanwhile, Elevate is new to the PC Pro leagues, but it was Xbox World Champion at the Six Invitational.

In Latin America, V3 Masters has participated in 3 out of 5 major finals. Another relatively new but promising and very popular team from the region is the Black Dragons.

For the uninitiated, the eight teams competing in the finals topped the 7-week online regional qualifiers.

The season 1 finals will be held at the ESL Arena in Katowice, Poland from May 20 to 21. On the said days, gamers should expect to hear more updates on Operation Health.

Gamers can catch the online streaming for season 1 finals on Twitch and on YouTube.

"Rainbow Six Siege" is currently available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, and on PCs.