'Rainbow Six Siege' Update 2.1.3 Patch Notes: Glaz, Montagne and Echo Get Fixed and Improved Weapons

The highlights of "Rainbow Six Siege's" patch 2.1.3 are the fixes and improvements applied to the weapons of operators Glaz, Montagne, and Echo.

Ubisoft/Rainbow Six Siege official website"Rainbow Six Siege" promotional image

Ubisoft released the said patch on Wednesday with the promise of fixing and improving several operators' equipment such as Glaz's scope, Montagne's LFP586 and Echo's Yokai drone.

Glaz's Scope

With game update 2.1.3, players can expect Glaz's scope to work with better accuracy, helping them to clearly see whether a shot hits the target or misses. Ubisoft explained that they started noticing that something is "not working properly" with the blood splatter animations after they launched the new scope for Glaz along with the Velvet Shell Mid-Season Reinforcements.

The blood splatter animation glitch made it almost impossible to see through Glaz's scope whether a shot was accurate or not. Patch 2.1.3 promised to bring the fix to the said issue.

In line with making the equipment more accurate, developers have "reduced the noise created by the thermal lens ... which gave the player a false sense of where the opponent's body begins and ends."

Montagne's LFP586

Ubisoft figured that Montagne's LFP586, when paired with laser sight, becomes too strong during medium and long encounters. To balance this, they decided to increase the hip fire spread of the said weapon. With the tweak, Montagne can now avoid exposing himself too much before being able to shut down an opponent.

Echo's Yokai Drone

The Yokai drone provides the option to hit an opponent that will subsequently disorient his senses. However, prior to patch 2.1.3's release, Echo's Yokai drone could only attack enemies in the head since it is the only body part that registers to the weapon as its target.

Ubisoft deemed that aiming only for the head is making it quite impossible for players to maximize the weapon, especially those who are using consoles. With that, developers tweaked the weapon to let it read the entire body as the drone's target. It can now target any part of the opponent's body as well.

Hibana's X-KAIROS

However, Ubisoft is not yet able to solve a pellet bug on Hibana's X-KAIROS weapon. According to the developers: "We have been investigating the issue with Hibana's gadget randomly not detonating for a long time, and once we found the resolution to this issue we realized it is much more complex than we had expected. After significant testing and tweaking, we decided that the only way to resolve the issue was to rebuild the backend design of Hibana's gadget."

Apart from the improvements and fixes on the mentioned operators' weapons, the recently released patch is also packed with general fixes for the game.