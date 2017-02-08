'Rainbow Six Siege' Update: No New Modes to Be Added to the Game; Studio Still 'Prototyping'

"Rainbow Six Siege" has been available for a while and players are already expecting that new game modes will be released. However, as announced during the "6 Invitational" preview event in Canada that took place from Feb. 3 to 5, the game will not have a new mode.

YouTube/UbisoftA preview of the Coastline map of "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Velvet Shell"

The game has already reached a certain level of monotony since the players have been doing the same thing in the last couple of months. According to PC Gamer, "Rainbow Six Siege" is different from "Titanfall 2" as the latter has nine modes that can be enjoyed by players. In fact, the game has more modes to come soon.

Ubisoft assures "Rainbow Six Siege" players that more will be given to them. The company reportedly believes that it is not the new game modes that will keep the players interested in the game.

Game creative director Xavier Marquis said during the event, "The map can be different, the operators can be different, but we need something static and that is Siege mode. Siege is the center of everything."

His statement was further explained by "Rainbow Six Siege" brand director Alexandra Remy. She said told PC Gamer that they are currently finding ways and are still "prototyping."

"But the thing is, when doing that we concluded that there are some foundations to Siege that we want to keep: attack versus defense, destruction, operators, and [only having] one life," he explained.

The director also stated that the gameplay is already the DNA of the title and new game modes will only refresh the interest of the game but will not stick to the core rules, considering that "Rainbow Six Siege" is already its own game.

In relation to this, players got disappointed following the server outage during the free weekend play. The aim of the free play is to welcome more gamers to try "Rainbow Six Siege" as the size of its gamer base has been stagnant for a while. However, players only got dismayed when they experienced server outage. It was a good thing that Ubisoft could get the servers back up immediately.