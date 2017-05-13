'Rainbow Six Siege' Updates, Latest News: Ubisoft to Improve Gaming Experience With 'Operation Health'

In an effort to improve the overall gaming experience for players of the team-based shooter game "Rainbow Six Siege," Ubisoft has recently announced its plans to release updates and changes over the next three months which it referred to as "Operation Health."

(Photo: Facebook/Rainbow6)A promotional photo for the "Operation Health" strategic change for "Rainbow Six Siege."

In a blog post, Ubisoft explained that Operation Health is a "hard push" toward technological improvements and bug fixes. The game developer will be introducing a new three-stage deployment process for updates, which will start on a Technical Test Server before moving to PC, and then to consoles.

Because of this new direction that the video game is headed, Ubisoft is making several changes to the video game's downloadable content (DLC) roadmap.

"The planned Hong Kong season will be pushed back to Season Three in August, while November's Season Four will feature South Korea," Ubisoft said in its post. "Poland will no longer have its own season in Year Two, but its GROM Operators will be available at the start of seasons three and four. The number of new maps has also been reduced to three, and includes the most recent map set in Spain."

According to GameRant, those who purchased the Year Two Season Pass will still get most of the content originally scheduled for the year, though they may arrive a little later than expected. Hence, Ubisoft has no plan to provide any compensation for Year Two Season Pass holders as they will still receive the same amount of content that they originally paid for.

The company also revealed that it plans to be more transparent in discussing with the community about "what's coming when," promising to provide regular reports on upcoming features and improvements. Gamers will also be given the chance to help the developers to test out the quality of such changes by previewing them on the Technical Test Server.

"Rainbow Six Siege" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.