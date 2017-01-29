'Rainbow Six Siege' Velvet Shell Attacker News: Game's Strongest Operator Yet Revealed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ubisoft is about to bring in the fiercest and strongest "Rainbow Six Siege" operator the game has ever seen via the highly anticipated Operation Velvet Shell update.

Ubisoft"Operation Velvet Shell" is the next DLC pack expected to be released for "Rainbow Six Siege"

Ryad Ramirez Al-Hassar, who goes by the codename Jackal, is one of the two Spanish operators from Grupo Especial de Operaciones (G.E.O.) to be introduced via the first content Ubisoft is releasing to the game this year.

The "Rainbow Six Siege" newcomer was in foster care during his early years until he was taken in by his big brother, Faisal, the minute he became old enough to be his younger brother's guardian.

Ryan was 17 when Faisal died. His death was ruled as an inconclusive case of street violence. Determined to know the truth about what really happened, Ryan joined law enforcement and eventually became part of the G.E.O.

The role of the new "Rainbow Six Siege" operator in the G.E.O., which was established in 1977 after the Munich 1972 Summer Olympics tragedy, is very important as the group tackles terrorism and drug issues.

Scriptwriter Farah Brixi revealed that picking Jackal in "Rainbow Six Siege" basically equates to sending "a clear message to the opposing team: now they've got a target on their back."

"You can expect Jackal to embody their resourcefulness in difficult terrains as his specialty lies in counter drug smuggling operations. He underwent extensive survival courses, tactical desert navigation programs, and specialized combat diving courses to gain this edge," he went on to say.

The deadly "Rainbow Six Siege" operator is even more dangerous with his weapon of choice, the C7E and PDW9 as primary weapons and the ITA 12S and USP 40 as secondary weapons.

More information about the Operation Velvet Shell operator should be revealed at the Six Invitational in Montreal on Friday, Feb. 3, where a live demo of the update, among other events, will be held.