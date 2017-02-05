'Rainbow Six Siege' Velvet Shell Preview: Second Spanish Operator Introduced; Interesting Skills Showcased

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The second operator from the next "Rainbow Six Siege" downloadable content (DLC), "Velvet Shell," has been revealed by Ubisoft.

UbisoftA promotional banner for "Rainbow Six Siege: Velvet Shell"

Better known by the name Mira, Elena Maria Alvarez is, like the first "Velvet Shell" operator Jackal, part of the Spain-based Grupo Especial de Operaciones.

Before joining the organization, the "Rainbow Six Siege: Velvet Shell" operator was in the auto repair industry, managing the family business passed on to her by her single father.

However, she realized that her true calling is serving the country as a member of the police force, so this is what the new "Rainbow Six Siege" character did.

Mira uses a Vector .45 ACP and the ITA12L for her primary weapon. Thanks to this, she will have no problem putting up two "mirrors" on destructible walls, easily blowing them through.

"She plasters a breaching device across a reinforced barrier. The charge punches a perfect, rectangular murder hole through the steel barricade, but there's more to it than that," Ubisoft explained of what the "Velvet Shell" character can do.

Interestingly, she shares this ability with Thermite, who can deal with these walls with the same approach. However, it is speculated she can create a hole covered by glass, which distinguishes her from Thermite.

According to Cultured Vultures, this endows the "Rainbow Six Siege: Velvet Shell" operator the advantage to take out charging attackers. It is because of this that the site imagines her to be in demand with players.

On the other hand, the ITA12S and USP 40 serve the operator well as the secondaries. Not much has been said about these weapons though.

As for Jackal, she joined the police force after the mysterious death of his brother, who took care of him after they were orphaned. He joined the G.E.O. and has been an asset there ever since.

"Rainbow Six Siege: Velvet Shell" will be released on Feb. 7.