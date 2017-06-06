Ramadan 2017 News: Islam Event to End at Sunset on June 24

The yearly Moslem holiday Ramadan already began at sunset last May 24, and will conclude at sunset as well this June 24.

REUTERS/Dwi ObloIndonesian Muslim women prepare to attend prayers marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at Parangkusumo beach outside Yogyakarta, Central Java September 20, 2009. Ramadan this year ends on June 24.

Muslims from around the world, including those in the U.S., are currently in observance of Ramadan. This religious practice is annually observed to commemorate the month when the Quran was revealed to their Prophet Mohammad.

Fasting is an integral part of Ramadan as Muslims refrain from eating anything between dawn and sunset during the entire duration of the religious holiday. While they deprive their body with food, they nourish their souls as they engage in deep spiritual meditation, read the Quran, and pray.

Just because fasting is mandatory doesn't mean Muslims cannot eat during the Ramadan at all. As fasting is mandated during daytime only, Muslims can eat before the sun rises and after it sets.

While fasting is a must for Muslims during the Ramadan, there are some exceptions. For instance, Muslim girls below the age of 12 and Muslim boys below 15 are only required to go half day of fasting. On the other hand, while extremely ill and old people can also be exempted from fasting, they are required to feed one poor person each day to make up for their non-participation.

Pregnant or menstruating women are also exempted from fasting, as well as those who have tough labor jobs. However, they need to make up for the days they've missed once they are able to.

Despite fasting, Muslims are required to go on with their usual daily routines, which is expected to test their patience and ability to resist food. After all, fasting is not just about being a physical ritual but is meant for spiritual revival as well.

Apart from fasting, Ramadan also forbids sexual intercourse, smoking, arguments, swearing, and anything that is considered sinful.

The last three days of Ramadan is observed as a holiday, the Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the religious event marked by gift-giving, food, and festivities.