'Rambo' Reboot Release Date, Cast News: Sylvester Stallone Nixes Participation, Focuses on 'Creed' Sequel

Sylvester Stallone made "Rambo" an iconic name and now that the 1982 film "Rambo: First Blood" is getting a reboot, some have wondered if he is going to join the project. But the actor recently released a statement to clarify the speculations.

His spokesperson told Deadline that Stallone won't be involved in "First Blood." The actor does not have any issues against the project moving forward but he won't be a part of the "Rambo" reboot.

"I wish them well on their own," he said in a statement.

It was announced in May that director Siddharth Anand and martial arts expert Tiger Shroff were behind the new "Rambo" film. The Bollywood production will begin filming in 2018.

Around that same time, Stallone will be working on the sequel to "Creed" with Michael B. Jordan (Adonis). Stallone is reportedly "fully focused" on writing its screenplay.

"Creed" was a hit among critics in 2016, where Stallion earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for reprising his iconic role, Rocky Balboa. Back then, Stallone was still unsure about doing "Creed 2."

Ryan Coogler and Aaron Covington wrote the first "Creed" offering. It's unclear if they will still be part of the sequel's production as no announcement has been made by the studio. But Stallone implied in his social media posts that he and Coogler and have been actively developing ideas together.

Meanwhile, "Rambo" was also supposed to be rebooted as a TV show called "Rambo: New Blood." In 2015, FOX announced the project and it was presumed that Stallone would be on board as executive producer.

But a spokesperson for the actor also said that he has no plans of being part of the TV show.

"Contrary to reports, Sylvester Stallone has opted not to participate in the planned Rambo television series in any way at all," Stallone's spokesperson said at the time. "I wish the others well with the project."

The show, however, has not moved forward past development.