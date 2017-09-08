Rami Malek News: First Look at Actor's Amazing Freddie Mercury Transformation for Queen Biopic Released

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, a cyber-security engineer and hacker in USA Network's drama-thriller, "Mr. Robot."

"Mr. Robot" star Rami Malek is completely unrecognizable as he transforms into the late rock icon Freddie Mercury for the upcoming Queen biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The first official picture of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury has finally been released thanks to Entertainment Weekly. In an exclusive interview with the entertainment publication, the actor talked about his amazing transformation and what people could expect in the movie.

"When you're able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror," Malek says. "It's a very affirming moment," he added.

The picture features Malek as Freddie Mercury, striking a pose on stage just like how the legendary rock icon used to do, and certainly, the resemblance is undeniable from the chin to the stance, and especially to the iconic mustache. The actor revealed that his uncanny resemblance to Mercury had helped boost his confidence to portray the late singer.

Directed by Bryan Singer, the Queen biopic will center on the band's formation in 1970 when Mercury first got together with Brian May and Roger Taylor, leading all the way to their iconic performance at the Live Aid back in 1985. It is in that concert that Rami Malek channels his portrayal.

But while Freddie Mercury is no doubt one of the most recognizable faces in the world, he also has one of the most recognizable voices and personalities. As for the voice, Malek had also revealed that they would either use his voice or past recordings of Mercury's voice.

"We're going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible," Malek shares."I'm in Abbey Road right now if that should say anything to you. I'm not working on my acting," he went on to say.

The actor had received critical acclaim for his work on "Mr. Robot," and now, fans are definitely wondering how his portrayal of Freddie Mercury would end up. "Bohemian Rhapsody" will be released in December 2018.