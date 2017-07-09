'Rampage' News: Dwayne Johnson Explains How His Run Is Different From Tom Cruise's in New Set Photo

(Photo: Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier) Cast member Dwayne Johnson poses during a photocall at the premiere of the film "Fast and Furious 5" in Marseille, April 28, 2011.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's sprint does not look like Tom Cruise's. And several days ago, the former took to Instagram to explain why that is so.

Cruise's fans know pretty well how he runs. In most of the movies that he has appeared in, there always seems to be a running scene where he is either chasing someone or he is the one being pursued. Through time, the image of the actor running has become so iconic that it is now easy to distinguish whether a sprint is his or another actor's.

When Cruise runs in his movies, his arms usually pump while his hair whooshes back, his body in a straight vertical line. On the other hand, Johnson runs with his arms out, his body angled and leaning towards the direction of his run.

Johnson knew their running styles were different. So when one of the producers of the film "Rampage" told him his sprint was just like Cruise's in the shots, Johnson was quick to oppose.

On Instagram, Johnson shared a photo of him running and recounted that when one of the producers said he was running like Cruise while they were shooting a sprint scene for the movie, he said, "Stop the music right there. Nope. Cruise runs like 6 o'clock. Straight up and down, arms tight to the body like an offensive player running for the end zone. This is the run of a defensive headhunter. Forward lean, stride long, arms open and pumping. Intense eyes fixated on the target which my warrior ancestors lovingly referred to as your head."

Before entering the entertainment field, Johnson was a college football player who was very well-versed with the different running styles. He played defensive tackle for the University of Miami during the 1991 National Championship, so it makes a lot of sense for him to be aware of how differently he runs from others.

Johnson's movie "Rampage" is set for release on April 20, 2018