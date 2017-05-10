Range Rover Evoque Landmark Release Date, Specs, Price News: Special Edition Model Celebrates 600,000 Sales

Land Rover has introduced the Range Rover Evoque Landmark — a special edition model of the British automaker's luxury SUV which celebrates six years of success and 600,000 units sold.

Range RoverA promotional image for the Range Rover Evoque Landmark.

The Evoque Landmark features a striking Moraine Blue exterior color which was inspired by turquoise lakes of Canadian Rocky Mountains. It is also available in Yulong White and Corris Grey.

The special edition model's exterior design comes with a dynamic body kit as well as gray accents. This is seen in the Carpathian Grey panoramic roof, 19-inch Gloss Dark Grey alloy wheels and Graphite Atlas grille, bonnet, fender vent and tailgate lettering. The gray theme is carried over to the interior, along with brushed satin center console trim finishers and grained Ebony leather seats with Light Lunar contrast stitching and a perforated mid-section.

The Evoque Landmark also comes standard with a 10-inch InControl Touch Pro infotainment system with 4G Wi-Fi hotspot and support for apps like Spotify. Optional services include real-time traffic mapping, weather updates and news reports, among others.

The Range Rover Evoque was first introduced in 2011. Since then, the compact crossover has been able to impress consumers with its dynamic design and all-terrain capability, among others. The Evoque is also critically-acclaimed with over 200 accolades received.

"What makes Evoque so special is its relevance. The design remains modern and fresh. The Evoque is widely acknowledged to have brought a whole new youthful generation of buyers into the Range Rover brand, including more women," said Gerry McGovern, chief design officer of Land Rover.

The Range Rover Evoque is built at Land Rover's production plant in Halewood, England. Production continues to be at an all-time high, with almost 18,000 units sold in March alone. According to the automaker, the Evoque's appeal is far-reaching with about 80 percent of the vehicles being exported to other countries.

The Range Rover Evoque Landmark has a starting price of $50,520. It will be available to order in the United Kingdom starting May 10. Meanwhile, for U.S. customers, the 2017 Range Rover Evoque is available to purchase with a starting price of $41,800.