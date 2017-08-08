'Ratchet & Clank' Tips, Tricks Guide: Picking Good Weapons, Gaining More XP; Revisiting Insomniac's Best Game

Developer Insomniac Games plans to release a new "Spider-Man" video game for 2018. But long before the company went big-time to collaborate with Marvel and Sony, Insomniac established itself with its best-selling game series called "Ratchet & Clank."

Facebook/RatchetandClankMovie Video game developer Insomniac had a big hit with "Ratchet & Clank."

First released in 2002 as a PlayStation 2 exclusive, the single-player shooter game was one of the pioneers in incorporating unlocking items, weapons and gadgets as players progressed within the game. "Ratchet & Clank" had a least a dozen titles in its series until Insomniac came out with the re-imagined version of the game's initial release.

According to Comic Book, the new version released in April 2016 for the PS4 was one of Sony's best-selling video games for that year. New game elements were added to "Ratchet & Clank" to improve on the original story, characters and gameplay.

"Ratchet & Clank" is about a boy named Ratchet who dreams of becoming a galaxy defender. Clank is his sidekick. It is actually an animated rucksack that allows Ratchet to do different actions including fly using a jetpack.

"Ratchet & Clank" plays like a game meant for children. It can, however, still be exciting and challenging for adults, especially if gamers pick the hard mode.

Gamers do better in the game as well if they pick a good weapon, such as the Proton Drum, and ditch the melee. Dying has some benefits as the gamer's experience points (XP) and weapon's XP doesn't diminish.

To play the game like an expert, it is advised that players should keep focused on the map and familiarize with the setting. There are hidden secrets everywhere which players can revisit as needed.

As much as possible, players must also destroy everything in sight to gain items that won't have to be purchased. Side quests might be time-consuming but there are some benefits to completing this such as special rewards that cannot be obtained elsewhere.

It will also be good for players to switch weapons regularly to master its use and increase the weapon's skill points. Swapping weapons can be done just by pressing the triangle button on the PS4 controller for as long as the item is equipped in the character.

Check out a few other tips and tricks to "Ratchet & Clank" in the video below.

In related news, Insomniac community director James Stevenson revealed in February that there are ideas for a "Ratchet & Clank" sequel. Development plans, however, have not yet carried out as of press time. The company hasn't made any announcements regarding a follow-up as Insomniac is focused on completing the "Spider-Man" video game.