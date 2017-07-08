'Raven's Home' Air Date, Plot, News: 'That's So Raven' Spin-Off Tackles Divorce, Single Motherhood [VIDEO]

Ten years following the end of "That's So Raven" on the Disney Channel, the spin-off series, "Raven's Home," will debut on the network on Friday, July 21. Like the original show, the spin-off will still feature best friends Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter) and Anneliese van der Pol (Chelsea Daniels).

YouTube/disneychannel "Raven's Home" will bring back "That's So Raven" characters as adults dealing with divorce and single motherhood.

No longer teenagers, however, the two characters face issues like divorce and single motherhood in the upcoming series. Van der Pol recently talked to TV Line about how proud she is of the concept of "Raven's Home."

"[Divorce] is very much a part of the show, and I could not be more proud to be a part of that," the actress said. "We're representing single moms all over the world, and I think that's great," she added.

Van der Pol recognized that "That's so Raven" has always been a revolutionary series back when it aired from 2003 to 2007 on the kid-centered Disney Channel. But its writers do a fine job of reflecting today's modern family.

Even with such serious issues like divorce or single motherhood, however, "Raven's Home" will still be a sitcom at heart. "I don't know if the parents are given the opportunity to be as funny as they can be sometimes," Van der Pol said, adding their characters remain "wacky and zany and funny" as they were in the original show.

"Raven's Home" will also feature Raven's twins, Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) and Nia (Navia Robinson). Raven's on-screen partner, Devon Carter (Jonathan McDaniel), will occasionally drop in on the show as the father of the kids and Raven's ex. Jason Maybaum will play 9-year-old boy Levi, Chelsea's son.

"There is only one Raven — and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all — the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny," Disney executive Gary Marsh said in announcing the return of the beloved character on TV. "After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again," Marsh said.

Mark your calendars for "Raven's Home," which will begin airing the first season on Friday, July 21. Check out the teaser below.