'Raven's Home' News, Air Date: Disney Channel Drops First Trailer

"Raven's Home," the upcoming sequel to Disney Channel's "That's So Raven," will premiere in less than two months. In preparation for the big event, the first trailer for the new series has been released.

Twitter/RavensHome'Raven's Home' will premiere on July 21 on Disney Channel.

The trailer was officially released by Disney Channel and featured Raven (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) sharing a house together as they raise their respective children. Both divorced single mothers, the household will be turned upside down when Raven's son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) discovers he also has psychic powers.

The trailer was narrated by Booker and opened with everyone showing some love. It then transitioned to more comedy, as it showed Raven playing tennis in a nontraditional way. Later on, Booker introduced the rest of the gang: his twin sister Nia (Navia Robinson), Raven, Chelsea, Chelsea's son Levi (Jason Maybaum) and their neighbor Tess (Sky Katz). Finally, Booker revealed his psychic visions. One scene showed Booker attempting to tell his mother about it, but Raven shoved him away in hilarious fashion.

An exclusive first look was also obtained by Entertainment Tonight. The short clip saw Booker getting ready to take a shower and disrobing. Nia tried to stop him from removing his robe with her and Levi still in the room, but it is revealed that Booker is actually wearing swimming trunks underneath to keep them from seeing his "bits and pieces." Raven then interrupted their conversation by revealing that she was behind the curtain all along, taking a shower herself.

Unfortunately, it does not look like the whole gang will be back together as Eddie (Orlando Brown) was nowhere in sight. However, another character from the past will be joining them.

According to E! News, Jonathan McDaniel, who played Raven's boyfriend Devon Carter in the original series, will be back to reprise his role. The publication revealed in May that Devon is the father of Raven's children.

"Raven's Home" will premiere on July 21 on Disney Channel.