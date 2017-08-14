'Raven's Home' Season 1 Spoilers: Raven Teaches Nia a Lesson in Episode 5; Raven-Symoné Hints Upcoming Throwback Episode

(Photo: Disney) Featured is a promotional image for the 2017 Disney sitcom, "Raven's Home."

Nia (Navia Robinson) gets in serious trouble in the upcoming episode of "Raven's Home" season 1.

Titled "You're Gonna Get It," this week's episode will see Nia disobey her mother. The 11-year-old tries make-up for the first time with her friends, but Raven (Raven-Symoné) thinks she is too young for that. Nia sneaks to school wearing makeup anyway, so Raven comes up with a clever plan to make her daughter realize her mistake.

The promo from Disney opens with Raven going to Nia's room and discovering that she had tried putting make-up on her face. "You're too young for make-up," Raven calmly tells her daughter. The next scene cuts to Nia applying make-up on her friend and Booker catching her disobeying their mom. Toward the end of the clip, Raven gets angry when she learns that Nia organized a party at their home.

The Baxter family might be known for their psychic ability, but "Raven's Home" is also taking a look back at the past this season. In an interview with TVLine, Symoné talked about plans of bringing familiar "That's So Raven" characters as guest stars in the new show.

"We're not doing any flashbacks [to That's So Raven], but we are going to be having a throwback episode," the actress teased. "I was talking to the writers, and I was like, 'This is our chance to really touch on certain things and bring back characters and ideas in a different way. We can use people's memories to make a situation better.'"

Symoné said some of the familiar faces they want to bring back include Raven's parents Tanya and Victor, the Boyz N Motion, Raven's teachers, the crazy psychic community Raven met once, and more.

The first season of "Raven's Home" airs every Friday night at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Disney.