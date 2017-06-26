'Raven's Home' Spoilers: New Trailer Shows the One Future the Psychic Never Saw Coming

A new trailer for the highly anticipated "That's So Raven" spinoff, "Raven's Home," has introduced the family that fans will be following along.

(Photo: Facebook/Disney Channel)Screengrab from the first trailer for Disney Channel's upcoming spinoff, "Raven's Home."

Based on the clip, every day will be a riot in the house as Raven (Raven Symone), now a single mom, raises her two kids Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) and Mia (Navia Ziraili Robinson), who are quite a handful, on her own.

Booker likes to sing praises for himself, describing himself as "a good-looking, naturally shredded slam dunk" until his sister Mia snaps him out of his fantasy.

There was also a moment in the "Raven's Home" trailer in which Raven hilariously shuts her son up when he was talking about himself: "It's not always about you, Booker."

"Things have gotten even crazier since my best friend, Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol), and her kid, Levi (Jason Maybaum), moved in," Raven says in the "Raven's Home" trailer.

Levi is okay about being an only child because there is no arguing on who is the favorite. He also likes to sneak up on Raven as seen in the clip.

"Day by day, drama by drama, dance party by dance party, we're doing our best to get by and get along. Sure, I can see the future, but I never saw all this coming," Raven says.

"Raven's Home" also features a character named Tess, a kid living next to them who likes to make all sorts of trouble and mayhem.

Looking at the trailer, Raven will once again find herself in some hilarious situations. The vibe of "Raven's Home" is close to how "That's So Raven" was.

As revealed in the past, one of Raven's kids gets her power to see the future. It is unclear yet as to who it is and how it will play a part in the series.

"Raven's Home" premieres Friday, July 21, at 10 p.m. ET on Disney.