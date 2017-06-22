'Ray Donovan' Season 5 News: '24' Star Kim Raver Joins Series as Recurring Character

A new female character has joined "Ray Donovan" for its upcoming season 5.

Facebook/RayDonovanOnShowtime"Ray Donovan" season 5 premieres Aug. 6 on Showtime.

Kim Raver of "24" fame has landed the recurring role of Dr. Bergstein in the series. She is described as a "cutting-edge surgeon," but further details about her background were not revealed. It's also unclear how she will cross paths with the titular character, played by Liev Schreiber.

Prior to "Ray Donovan," Raver had a number of regular series roles. Her small-screen credits include appearances on "24: Live Another Day," "Grey's Anatomy," "Lipstick Jungle," "APB," "The Nine," "NCIS: Los Angeles," "Bones," and "Revolution."

Raver joins a fifth installment that has already added Susan Sarandon, whose character is a legendary media mogul who fears her own fixers because they might know too much. The show's first trailer for season 5 was released last week and it offers a first look at Sarandon's Samantha Winslow as she gives an offer to Ray. "Whatever your fee is, I'll pay it," she says in the clip.



Season 5 picks up with Ray (Schreiber) deciding to shift his focus back to Hollywood and his fixer firm for celebrities. As he continues work, his father, Mickey (Jon Voight), is overwhelmed when he is welcomed to stay in Ray's house. He also promises to finally change his criminal ways.

Schreiber recently caught up with Gold Derby and he explained that one of the toughest obstacles in Ray's life is his wife's illness. Moving forward, Ray must learn how to stand firm for his family, especially now that his wife needs him the most.

"I think Ray, in many ways, has had his growth stunted by the abuse (of his father) and relies heavily on his wife to support him, and to remind him of who he is and what it is he should be doing," he explained. "So I think he's really, really quite terrified by the possibility of her illness. It's one of the things I love about the character, the contrast of that sort of stoic masculinity with somebody who is in fact quite childlike and vulnerable at their core."

The fifth season of "Ray Donovan" premieres Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.