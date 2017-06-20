'Ray Donovan' Season 5 News, Air Date: Official Trailer Features First Look at Susan Sarandon's Character

The upcoming fifth season of "Ray Donovan" will premiere in August, and Showtime has released a trailer in anticipation.

The trailer featured a lot of new obstacles and storylines ahead, including one that involves Hollywood hotshot Samantha Winslow. The character is brought to life by Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, who was most recently seen in FX and Ryan Murphy's "Feud" opposite Jessica Lange.

Winslow is in need of Ray's services, and it looks like she is willing to pay anything for him to get things done. "Whatever your fee is, I'll pay it," she tells Ray, requiring him to fix her own fixers because they might be privy to information that can be used against her.

The world of Hollywood is dirtier than it seems. A season-long arc will involve Natalie James, a famous actress who is portrayed by Lili Simmons. The trailer also teased some personal issues that Ray has to deal with.

In a separate video that was released in honor of Father's Day, Ray and his family dynamic were showcased. The clip showed Ray's unique way of raising his kids and being a father to them, but it also featured his relationship with his own father, Mickey (Jon Voight).

Mickey has not been the best father, but he is willing to change and fix things with his son. The new season will find Mickey trying to do just that, though it is unknown how he will adjust to a life without crime.

Prior to the trailer's release, a teaser clip for it was made available. It showed scenes from the upcoming season--which were also in the official trailer--all playing as Ray's voice can be heard in the background.

Apart from Sarandon and Simmons, fans will also see other newcomers in season 5. Rhys Coiro plays Hollywood manager Rob Heard; Graham Rogers plays Bridget's new boyfriend Smitty; Michel Gill plays Doug Landry; Adina Porter plays a fixer named Vicky; and Brian White plays rapper-actor-producer Jay.

"Ray Donovan" season 5 premieres Sunday, Aug. 6, on Showtime.

Watch the trailer below: