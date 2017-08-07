'Ray Donovan' Season 5 Spoilers: Fans Have Not Seen the Last of [Spoiler] After All

Facebook/RayDonovanOnShowtime A still from "Ray Donovan" season 5

"Ray Donovan" season 5 kicked things off with a 10-month time jump to a heart-wrenching demise, but fans do not have to worry about not seeing the character this season.

Spoiler Alert! The following contains major plot spoilers for the season 5 premiere. Proceed with caution.

Abby (Paula Malcomson), who has been battling cancer for the longest time, passed away at the beginning of "Ray Donovan" season 5, but that does not mean she will be gone for good as far as the story is concerned.

Showrunner David Hollander revealed to TVLine that Malcomson remains as a series regular, which means she will be in most if not all episodes. "She is absolutely integral to the show this year," he teased.

Because of the non-linear way the story is structured, she is the lead this year in many ways. She and Ray (Liev Schreiber) share that.

When asked if "Ray Donovan" season 5 will be Abby's farewell season, which meant the actress is unlikely to return to play the character in flashbacks, Hollander simply said, "That is very fair to say."

With regards to the decision to end Abby's journey, the showrunner said that it is what the narrative that pushed them to do so.

It was about finding the best story to tell to get deeper into the character of Ray. And I thought it would give the show a chance to explore how important she is in a way that we've never been able to do.

"Ray Donovan" is keeping the details about her death a mystery at the moment with many thinking that the cancer or the car accident with Ray is to blame.

Hollander simply teased that "there's a much bigger story here than you think" and that they will devote the season to peeling it all off.

"Ray Donovan" season 5 will return next week, Aug. 13, with the episode, "Las Vegas," which will center on a flashback of Ray and Abby's 21st anniversary. As Hollander said, Abby will very much be a part of this episode.