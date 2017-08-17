'Ray Donovan' Season 5 Spoilers: Ray Cleans Up Natalie's Mess

Facebook/RayDonovanOnShowtime 'Ray Donovan' season 5 airs Sundays on Showtime.

The upcoming episode of "Ray Donovan" season 5 will see Ray (Liev Schreiber) helping movie star Natalie James (Lili Simmons) clean up the aftermath of the shooting.

The official synopsis of the next episode, titled "Dogwalker," states that Ray will show up at Natalie's house in order to clean up the mess she made. He is also having trouble with his personal life after the death of his wife. He will be unable to communicate with his family and he will also be struggling to finish his anger management program.

Meanwhile, Frank Barnes (Michael McGrady) will pay Mickey (Jon Voight) a visit. The latter has always had troubles with the law and Frank's appearance may push him to return to his old ways.

Preview clips from the new episode have also been released. The first one saw Ray asking Natalie if she killed her husband. She then proceeded to recount what happened and explained that her husband had attacked her and she does not know what came over her.

The second clip featured Ray talking to his anger management counselor, Dr. Brogan (C. Thomas Howell). Brogan asked Ray why he attacked his brother but the latter claimed it was just "a misunderstanding." However, Brogan is far from convinced.

With everything that happened in the 10 months that passed between seasons 4 and 5, it comes as no surprise why Ray is having a difficult time. His wife, Abby (Paula Malcomson), died on their anniversary, as revealed in the previous episode. And while she may be gone, that does not mean Malcomson will not be making appearances throughout season 5.

"Because of the non-linear way the story is structured, she is the lead this year in many ways," showrunner David Hollander told TVLine. "She is absolutely integral to the show this year."

Fans can also expect more details about her death to unfold, including one related to Smitty (Graham Rogers) and Bridget's (Kerris Dorsey) storyline.

"Ray Donovan" season 5 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.