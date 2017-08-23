'Ray Donovan' Season 5 Spoilers: Ray Refuses to Give Up on Abby; Daryll Calls for Mickey's Help

Facebook/RayDonovanOnShowtime 'Ray Donovan' season 5 airs Sundays on Showtime.

The upcoming episode of "Ray Donovan" season 5 will see flashbacks of Ray (Liev Schreiber) getting desperate to cure Abby (Paula Malcomson).

The official synopsis of the next episode, which is titled "Sold," states that Ray will try to overcome their issue as Abby begins construction on the new bar. The other Donovan men, on the other hand, have their own problems to deal with.

Mickey (Jon Voight) is not getting any luck with his script, but it looks like the wind will change for him when he suddenly gets involved in a fix for Daryll's (Pooch Hall) movie star client.

Meanwhile, Terry (Eddie Marsan) will attempt to win Maureen (Tara Buck) back for the final time, and problems will arise for Bunchy's (Dash Mihok) latest business venture. Finally, Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) will confess the truth about her father to her boyfriend.

Teaser clips for the new episode have also been released. The first sneak peek into the episode shows Abby smashing the glasses and walls of the diner with a baseball bat. Bunchy prepares a bag of cash and seems very excited about his "real estate transaction." However, the next scene shows him being held hostage.

Samantha (Susan Sarandon) coaxes Ray into doing something, while Daryll asks his father for help. It looks like somebody has died or has been severely injured, and Mickey is there to finish the job.

The two other clips focus on Ray and Abby. The first one finds Ray talking to Abby's doctor and asking him to do anything he can to save his wife. "She's all I got," Ray tells him. Unfortunately, there is nothing that can be done and the doctor informs Ray that Abby's days are numbered.

The second clip sees Ray asking Abby whether she would like to go to India or Italy, as he wants to spend as much time with her as possible. Abby, however, is more worried about not being there for their kids during the holidays. But Ray is adamant about finding a solution to Abby's illness, and he makes it clear that they are not giving up.

"Ray Donovan" season 5 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.

