Ray Romano Joins Cast of Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman'

Facebook/thebigsickmovie Featured in the image is actor Ray Romano, who recently starred in a film titled "The Big Sick."

Ray Romano, who recently starred in the hit rom-com movie titled "The Big Sick," has signed on to the all-star cast of Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman," which is set to be Netflix's most expensive production, with a $125 million budget.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Romano, an actor and stand-up comedian, will take the role of a Teamster lawyer named Bill Bufalino, who is said to have connections to the mob.

He is set to work with some big names in the industry for the expensive film. Apart from Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, who have been confirmed to star in the movie, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, and Joe Pesci are also currently undergoing negotiations to board the Netflix feature.

Pesci, who is now 74 years old, has come out of his retirement especially for this project. He reportedly declined to appear in Scorsese's film a few times but gave in eventually.

"The Irishman" is based on Charles Brandt's book titled "I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran and the Inside Story of the Mafia, the Teamsters, and the Final Ride by Jimmy Hoffa."

It follows the story of Sheeran (De Niro), the Irishman who is said to have carried out plenty of mob murders, including the demise of Teamster boss Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino). According to the book's synopsis, "Sheeran's important and fascinating story includes new information on other famous murders including those of Joey Gallo and JFK, and provides rare insight to a chapter in American history."

The film will also be a reunion between Romano and director Scorsese, who previously worked together on the HBO drama series titled "Vinyl."

The filming for the big budget movie is said to start in August. According to Variety, Scorsese will also be producing the movie, alongside De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff.