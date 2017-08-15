'Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition' News: Demo for Nintendo Switch Now Available After Premature Launch of 'Early Version'

(Photo: Ubisoft)

Players can now try "Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition" a month before its release on the Nintendo Switch as the demo version for the platform is now available.

Prior to its official release, what Ubisoft described as an "early version" of the demo appeared on the European eShop. It suffered from glitches and technical issues due to it being a premature edition, but fans should expect a smooth experience with the final product now officially available.

Three stages will be available in the "Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition" demo version suitably starting things off with the first two stages in the actual game — Teensies in Trouble and Toad Story.

The former will have "Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition" go through enchanted forests and swamps as well as castles and wastelands packed with goblins, ogres and dragons.

The latter will take players to beanstalks, marshlands and even huge castles in the sky, where they take on toads, ogres and not too friendly flora and fauna.

Now that the basics are down, the "Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition" Nintendo Switch demo will take it up a notch with Castle Rock, which is essentially a musical level of Teensies in Trouble.

Players will be accompanied by Ram Jam's Black Betty in traversing the enemy castle and they will have to follow the beats when attacking or jumping.

Apart from these three stages, the "Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition" Nintendo Switch demo will also include the Murphy's Touch stage and the Kung Foot mini game, a soccer-type multiplayer mode that can support two to four players.

To complete the demo experience, Ubisoft also throws in Globox, Barbara and Grand Minimus to the mix along with re-skins for each one.

"Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition" is a graphically improved remake of the acclaimed original from 2013. The game takes players to the various worlds inside of a series of captivating paintings housed in a mysterious tent. The final version releasing Sept. 12 on Nintendo Switch will have over 100 stages.