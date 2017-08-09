Razer BlackWidow Chroma Tournament Edition Now Available

Razer, the world's leading lifestyle brand for gaming, recently announced the launching of the Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2, a next-generation keyboard designed for competitive gaming.

Razer BlackWidow Chroma TE V2 is now available on the RazerStore.

This compact mechanical keyboard gives its users an upper hand in terms of speed and responsiveness.

"Gamers rely on their gear to react and respond as fast as they do no matter the situation, from landing a headshot to combining ultimate abilities as a team," Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder, and CEO stated. "Timing is critical. The BlackWidow TE Chroma V2's Instant Trigger Technology works hand-in-hand with our Yellow switches, setting the bar for the industry's fastest response rating on a keyboard with the ultimate combination of hardware and software."

Players can choose between three Switch options: Razer Green, Razer Orange, and Razer Yellow.

The first option offers a tactile bump with a click sound. With this switch, keys will rest itself at half the distance of standard switches. Its actuation versus reset point is at 0.4 mm.

As for the Razer Orange switch, it also features a tactile bump, but it is more silent. Its offers an actuation point of 1.9 mm, similar to that of the previous option.

The Razer Yellow, however, is at a whole different level. With an actuation point of 1.2 mm, this switch is 40 percent faster than standard units. More importantly, it is durable, offering a lifespan of 80 million keystrokes.

The keyboard has impressive backlighting customization options, which come with 16.8 million programmable color options. All of which can be set through the Razer Synapse platform. In addition, users can share their customized setup with fellow Razer software users through the Chroma Workshop.

These in-game lighting profiles are also infused into popular titles such as "Overwatch" and "Call of Duty."

BlackWidow Chroma TE V2 is now available on the RazerStore.