Razer Blade Pro 2017 Gaming Laptop Price, Specs: New Gaming Laptop Comes With A Lower Price

The new Razer Blade Pro 2017

PC gamers can now get their hands on the latest Razer Blade Pro 2017 laptop at a more affordable price.

The San Francisco, California-based tech firm recently launched the latest iteration of their popular gaming laptop. Based on the company's product description, the new Razer Blade Pro 2017 brings a new standard for the typical laptops in a very compact form.

In a statement that was posted by Techaeris, Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said, "The Razer Blade Pro is the ultimate gaming laptop that packs desktop-level performance with unmatched portability. This latest iteration offers an optimized configuration for gamers and professionals that want a 17-inch display and top-notch build quality. The thin design houses the latest in performance components and features expandable memory and storage capability."

The 2017 edition of the Razer Blade Pro gaming laptop comes with the seventh-generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor for optimum performance. It also reportedly comes with a 16 GB of dual-channel memory that can be upgraded up to 32 GB for extra storage space. Its standard model also comes with a mix of 256 GB plus 2 TB HDD storage capacity, while the 4K version reportedly features 4 TB of hard disk.

Some of the other features of the Razer Blade Pro 2017 include the 17.3-inch Full HD Non-Touch Matte display screen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, the Killer DoubleShot Pro Ethernet technology that comes with Killer Wireless-AC 1535, and Killer E2500 that could provide the fastest ethernet or wireless connection. The SuperSpeed USB 3.0 and the Thunderbolt 3 USB-C connectivity features for added connectivity, as well as an SDXC card reader to allow the device to read the contents of external sources.

The new gaming laptop also comes with multimedia keys with a scroll wheel as well as a multi-touch Precision Touchpad.

Reports also revealed that the new Razer Blade Pro 2017 can be purchased for $2,299.99 in the U.S., CA $2899.99 in Canada, £2099.99 for those who will purchase the device in the UK, and as much as €2399.99 in the German and French markets. Those living in Australia, on the other hand, will only be able to purchase the high-end 4K model for as much as AU $5,899.95.