Razer Launches Tiamat Headphones Refresh; Improves Positional Audio

Razer Promotional image for Razer's Tiamat 7.1 V2

Razer has recently released refresh models for their Tiamat headphones. The newly-added features improve the device's positional audio capacities.

This week, Razer announced the release of the Tiamat 7.1 V2 and Tiamat 2.2 V2 headphones. The main change made in the headphones involves the addition of several audio drivers on every headphone cup to enhance positional audio.

Razer is one of the leading manufacturers of peripherals and devices created specifically for gamers. That said, it is not surprising that the refresh products of the Tiamat 7.1 V2 and Tiamat 2.2 V2 headphones are aimed to increase its owners' chances of winning their games.

The more superior Tiamat 7.1 V2 headphone is equipped with 10 discrete drivers — five are placed in each headphone cup — to aid in achieving True 7.1 Surround Sound technology, a development that Razer described as "the pinnacle of total gaming audio immersion."

The Tiamat 7.1 V2's new composition is promised to provide "pinpoint positional audio," which is expected to aid its users in clearly determining where their opponents are located, and that could lead to frequently winning in first-person shooter games.

The Tiamat 7.1 V2 comes with a dedicated control unit where gamers can customize the audio setting based on their specifics needs in every game. It will have controllers for master volume, front speakers, center speakers, subwoofers, side speakers, rear speakers, microphone volume, microphone mute, audio mute, and more.

Five 3.5-millimeter jacks (one for microphone and four for an audio-listening device) will also be placed in the audio control unit, alongside a controller to set the device in 2.0 stereo mode.

The Tiamat 7.1 V2 will cost $199.99 per unit, but if gamers are looking for a cheaper option, the Tiamat 2.2 V2 can also work. It only costs $129.99 but has only one audio driver in each headphone cup.

The cheaper headphone has its in-line volume control along the cord and does not have a dedicated audio control unit. While it has lesser hardware specifications than the Tiamat 7.1 V2, Razer promised that the Tiamat 2.2 V2 "delivers an immersive surround sound gaming experience to enhance your aural situational awareness."