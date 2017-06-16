Razer Thresher Ultimate Release Date, Specs, Price News: Wireless Gaming Headset for PS4, Xbox One

Nowadays, having a capable console isn't enough for gamers. To get the very best gaming experience, it is expected for users to have equally powerful peripherals. It is with this mindset that Razer has unleashed the Thresher Ultimate, a wireless gaming headset for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The Razer Thresher Ultimate features Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound that delivers the most immersive and realistic audio possible. It also has a 50 mm driver for lifelike sound reproduction. Compared to headphones with smaller driver sizes, the Thresher Ultimate will be able to deliver the best possible audio on consoles.

In terms of design, the new gaming headset is very comfortable to use especially during long gaming sessions. Each leatherette-upholstered ear cup is cushioned with memory foam. Not only does this deliver state-of-the-art comfort, it also enhances the sound quality and reduces distractions that usually come from outside noise. There are also cooling gel-infused ear cushions to increase comfort during marathon gaming.

Moreover, Razer has taken into consideration the gamers who wear eyeglasses. The Thresher Ultimate has a has a foam indentation that prevents the gaming headset from putting any pressure on one's temples.

The gaming headset comes with a retractable digital microphone with a unidirectional mic boom design that allows users to communicate clearly during multiplayer gameplay. It can also be stowed in the ear cup when not in use. Furthermore, players are given easy access to audio settings with controls for mic volume, game and voice chat balance for the PlayStation 4 and master volume for the Xbox One.

As for its wireless capability, the Thresher Ultimate ensures lag-free performance with a 2.4 GHz frequency and a range of up to 40 feet. In terms of battery life, the gaming headset provides up to 16 hours of use and has a charging time of four hours.

The Razer Thresher Ultimate is priced at $249.99. It is now available to purchase at Razerzone.com, and it will be arriving at retailers in July.