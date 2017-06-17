Razer's Thresher Ultimate Specs, Price Review: New Wireless Headset for Leading Gaming Platforms

Gaming-focused manufacturer Razer has just announced their newest wireless headset called the Thresher Ultimate that can be used on gaming platforms such as Sony's PlayStation 4, Microsoft's Xbox and the PC.

RazerA promotional photo for Razer Thresher Ultimate.

While the product's official website only mentioned the PS4, reports such as Anandtech said there will be a version of the Thresher Ultimate that will be released for the Xbox as well. The variation of headsets can be identified by color: blue for the PS4 and bright green for the Xbox which correspond to the brands' appearances.

The report added that both the PS4 and Xbox Thresher Ultimate wireless headsets are compatible with the PC, but only with the use of standard audio cables.

One of the main selling points of the Thresher Ultimate is its inclusion of Dolby technology with 7.1 surround sound, which allows gamers to hear every bit of detail much clearer. According to its official website, this headset is designed to offer "industry-leading audio realism."

"Whether you need to detect where the enemies are coming from or hear your aerial backup flying past overhead, you can expect to hear every single detail in utmost clarity," the company added.

The Thresher Ultimate is built with a 2.4-gigahertz radio frequency and is advertised to have encountered no issues even from a 40-feet distance from the source of audio. Razer promised that their new headset can have as much as 16 hours of working time after a 4-hour period of full charging.

Gaming hubs can be loud and thus affect a player's focus and clear communication with his teammates. Razer hopes to provide a solution to that with the Thresher Ultimate's noise-isolating leatherette ear cushions and a detachable boom microphone.

It seems like Razer also considered comfort when using the Thresher Ultimate so they placed dedicated volume and mic control buttons on the actual headset. Added to that, Razer also promised that the Thresher Ultimate is flexible enough to fit "the unique shape of your head."

The Thresher Ultimate will cost $249.99 along with its charging stand and its base station. Meanwhile, it will hit the worldwide market sometime in July.