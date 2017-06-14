5 Reactions to Jeff Sessions' Testimony on Trump and Russia

By Michael Gryboski , Christian Post Reporter
(Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar)U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., an advisor to U.S. President Elect Donald Trump, speaks to members of the Media in the lobby of Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York November 17, 2016.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday and faced questions about Russia, the firing of FBI Director James Comey, among other matters.

A point of curiosity for the Committee were the details surrounding Sessions' recusal from an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Here are five reactions, listed in no particular order, to Sessions' testimony, with some viewing it as honorable while others deemed it unconvincing.

