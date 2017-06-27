5 Reactions: Supreme Court Says Churches Can Participate in Gov't Aid Programs

REUTERS/Carlos Barria A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2016.

The United States Supreme Court garnered many headlines Monday when it ruled that a Missouri church should not be barred from benefitting from a state-sponsored aid program solely because it's a church.

In a 7-2 decision released Monday, the Supreme Court ruled in Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia v. Comer that Trinity Lutheran Church's daycare center was eligible to receive funding from a secular program that repaired playgrounds.

Both sides of the debate over church and state separation and religious freedom weighed in on the result of the litigation. Here are five of the reactions.