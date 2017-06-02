Reading to Children Is Good for Their Brain

It has been established that reading aloud to young children somehow benefits their mind. But the science behind this fact is not known by most parents. They just hope that telling stories from books will interest their kids to read earlier. But they're right in thinking that reading to their kids gives them a brain boost.

Wikimedia Commons/LdorfmanReading aloud strengthens the bond between the parent and child.

This was proven by a paper released by Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center after observing 22 four-year-old girls while their mothers read to them. Using functional magnetic resonance imaging, the researchers found greater brain activity among the highly engaged preschoolers.

Those with the greatest interest in listening had increased activity in the right side of the cerebellum, the part of the brain that supports cognitive skills acquisition and refinement. This area is a key for memory, problem-solving and paying attention. The findings reinforce the value of interactive or "dialogic reading," in which the child is encouraged to participate in the story-telling.

"The takeaway for parents in this study is that they should engage more when reading with their child, ask questions, have them turn the page and interact with each other," said Dr. John Hutton who led the research. "In turn, this could fuel brain activation or 'turbocharge' the development of literacy skills particularly comprehension in preschool aged children," he added.

Earlier studies have proven the positive effects of reading aloud in stimulating children's brain, enhancing their self-esteem, boosting confidence as well as enriching their communication skills and vocabulary. The activity also strengthens the bond between the parent and child.

To become effective in this task, Dr. Nicolett Weston advice parents to set aside 20–30 minutes for the activity and find a quiet, comfortable corner with fewer distractions. That means turning off the TV and computer, and putting down the phone and tablet except when reading from those devices.