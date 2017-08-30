Real Clowns Losing Work Because of Stephen King's 'IT'

Legitimate clowns are losing work because of the upcoming movie "IT." The clown business has reportedly taken a hit mainly due to the film featuring evil clown that abducts children.

Warner Bros. A still from a scene from an early trailer of the "It" movie remake, based on a Stephen King original story.

The horror film, which is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, is set to be released this September. However, many are already well acquainted with what it has to offer.

King's novel was already adapted into a 1990 series which had audiences undeniably scarred by Pennywise the Killer Clown (Tim Curry). Add to that the "killer clown" epidemic of 2016 and professional clowns are being seen as scary rather than funny.

This recent rise in coulrophobia, which is the irrational fear of clowns, has led to many clowns losing their gigs. Pam Moody, president of the World Clown Association, blamed all of this on Stephen King's creation.

"It all started with the original 'IT,' That introduced the concept of this character. It's a science-fiction character. It's not a clown and has nothing to do with pro clowning," she said. "People had school shows and library shows that were canceled. That's very unfortunate. The very public we're trying to deliver positive and important messages to aren't getting them."

Curry's portrayal of Pennywise is partly to blame for the widespread fear of clowns. However, it is unfair to criticize someone just because their portrayal was so on point. Still, it cannot be denied that an entire generation developed a fear of clowns due to the series.

The upcoming film iteration of the novel will star Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise and the character apparently features a more menacing look compared to the '90s version. While it will likely induce more terror, which is good for a horror movie, it certainly won't help the plight of professional clowns who are now finding it difficult to get gigs.

"IT" is set to hit theaters on Friday, Sept. 8.