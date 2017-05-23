'Real Housewife' Bethenny Frankel Launches Deli Meat Brand Inspired by Daughter's School Lunch

Bethenny Frankel proves she is not your average housewife, after "The Real Housewives of New York City" star and entrepreneur launches her own deli meat business under her Skinnygirl empire.

Instagram/bethennyfrankelBethenny Frankel's newest business venture, the Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli meat line

In an interview with People, Frankel reveals her Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli was inspired by what she feeds her seven-year-old daughter Bryn for her school lunch. According to the TV personality, Bryn prefers eating homemade lunches that she prepares instead of the usual hot lunches in her school cafeteria.

"I always bring it up, and I always say in front of her friends, 'Bryn, how come you don't get hot lunch?' 'Because I like the way my mommy makes it.' Even Fridays! Even pizza days," Frankel states. "So I do a hard boiled egg, I have a whole little thing I do."

She also explains that her deli meat business aims to provide healthier meat options that will come with no nitrates and lesser sodium levels because she finds the current options in the market unappealing and unnatural.

Aside from the young kids, Frankel also believes that her deli meat products are also meant for women who want to keep a healthier diet.

"It's also for women who are coming back from the gym — everyone is trying to be healthy and eat protein — so it's a good thing to roll up a piece of turkey and have it taste good." The entrepreneur also adds, "It tastes miles better than anything I've had. So I like the category, I like the partner, I like the solution."

At the moment, reports claim that Frankel's Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli offers five different products. These include the Honey Smoked Turkey Breast, the Herb Encrusted Turkey Breast, the Applewood Smoked Uncured Ham, Sriracha chicken breast, and the Cane Sugar Uncured Sweet Ham. All products are only 80 calories per serving.

The products can be purchased in any Publix Super Markets branches.