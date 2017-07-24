'Real Housewives of Atlanta' NeNe Leakes Debunks Exit and Cast Fights in the New Season

NeNe Leakes turned to social media to debunk rumors that she is leaving the show. She also denied the rumors that the cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" are fighting with each other in the new season. The exasperated housewife said that she will fight the false allegations even if she has to go to court.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The women of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

In an Instagram post, Leakes wondered where the false claims are coming from and also threw shade at a co-star who she referred to as a "chemical imbalanced housewife." She wrote that the said co-star wants to get her moment on the show but Leakes would not give her the chance to do so.

Leakes was referring to Porsha Williams, as per Enstars. According to reports, the two have been criticizing each other since Leakes announced her return for season 10. Williams is said to be behind the news that Leakes is quitting "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Leakes is rumored to have been offered $2.5 million to return to the show. It was reported that her co-stars were glad to know that she will be returning to the show, particularly Kandi Burruss.

Burruss admitted that she and Leakes had some drama before but she revealed that they are on good terms and that they do "see each other." However, she also mentioned that Leakes' return will also give her a break from the heat she took.

Since Leakes departed from the show, Burruss said she has become the target of the ongoing craziness.She was referring to the previous season's drama where Phaedra Parks accused her of drugging Williams to bring her home to participate in a threesome with her husband.

The new season of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" is expected to premiere later this year.