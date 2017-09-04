Real Housewives of Atlanta News: Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore Use Instagram to Flaunt Their New Men

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The cast of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

The ladies of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" were not afraid to showcase the new men in their lives on social media and tell the world how much they mean to them.

After her much talked about divorce with former husband Peter Thomas in 2016, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey showed that she has already moved on with a new man named Will Jones.

The 50-year-old reality star debuted her new beau by posting several photos on her Instagram account. One of them showed the two of them smiling side-by-side, while the other one featured Bailey while having fun at a pier with the caption: "He's got me feeling pretty special."

Bravo also reported that Bailey began bringing Jones in some of the special events that she attended, including the "Champions Table" private dinner and cocktail party that was hosted by Upscale Magazine in early August.

Another report mentioned that Bailey's new man works as a motivational speaker and businessman. He also has a taste of the spotlight when he appeared as a guest on "The Steve Harvey Show."

While Bailey appeared to be in high spirits and deeply in love in her social media account, her co-star Kenya Moore used her own Instagram account to give a stern warning to anyone who is planning to spread some malicious rumors about her marriage to Marc Daly.

The post, which is now deleted from Moore's account, has been spotted by Page Six. It was reportedly meant to dismiss the "boldface lies" that were being created about her marriage.

"It never ceases to amaze me the lengths people will go to discredit you, spread propaganda, boldface lies and publish entire articles based on an 'anonymous' or unknown source," Moore said in the post. "My marriage and my life will not be made a mockery of. I ignored this empty rhetoric in the past...No more. Enough is enough. I'm fighting back." She also warned that she will file a lawsuit for anyone who will try to spread any malicious rumors about her and her family.

Moore and Daly were secretly married in a lowkey beach wedding in June.

Bailey, Moore, and the rest of the cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 will be seen in the season premiere on Bravo this fall.