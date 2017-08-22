'Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Cynthia Bailey Launches New Reader Designs; Star's Ex Rumored to Be Working on a Spin-Off Show

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The women of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Apart from starring in the Bravo reality show "Real Housewives of Atlanta," Cynthia Bailey is pursuing a career in business. Now, she has reached a milestone with the launch of a new product.

As she establishes her fashion empire with a collection of stylish eyewear, luggage items, and other accessories, the reality star has just launched new readers on shopping channel QVC, which she says will complement one's "whole situation."

Speaking with E! News, she said: "They're going to complement your whole situation: face, clothes, everything. You can proudly pull out your readers at the dinner table with your husband or boyfriend to read the menu because they're fabulous. They look great."

Sporting "chic, timeless, classic" designs, the readers are priced at only $34.50. Bailey also said that people should not be embarrassed about wearing reading glasses because they are a "fact of life." And with her designs, people can wear their readers proudly.

It can be recalled that she announced the launch on Instagram last Aug. 10.

Meanwhile, her former husband, Peter Thomas, seems to be planning to stay in the spotlight despite their split. According to TMZ, he is rumored to be currently working on a spin-off show with Bravo, which will revolve around his life as a businessman and the aftermath of his separation from the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star.

The Club One owner and manager has yet to confirm the news, and there is no certainty if Bailey is going to make an appearance in this new show.

The viewers of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" witnessed their marriage unfold on the reality show, including their televised wedding and the rough patches they went through. However, in season 8, Thomas was involved in a cheating scandal, which Bailey had to publicly deal with.

It was last year that she announced their separation after a six-year marriage.