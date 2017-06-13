'Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Phaedra Parks to Appear in Season 10?

Phaedra Parks is rumored to have been fired from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" after it was revealed in the season 9 reunion special that she lied about Kandi Burruss' alleged sexual abuse against Porsha Williams. The controversial reality TV star reportedly returned to film her final episode in the franchise, which will be part of season 10.

According to an exclusive report from All About The Tea, Parks is filming her swan song for the long-running reality show. But instead of going back for another round of drama, the 43-year-old mother of two will be apologizing to Williams.

A source revealed to the publication that Williams was the only one among the cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" present. The source also said that Bravo wanted to make sure that Parks' exit in the show would not look too awkward and abrupt, which is why they decided to tie up all the loose ends that will be left once Parks leaves the series.

Meanwhile, the subject of Parks' rumors admitted in an interview with Us Weekly that she contemplated about leaving the show after the events unfolded during the season 9 reunion.

"During season 9, I was feeling like I might want to leave because there was so much hate from fans online and I was having trouble because, how do you defend yourself from a lie?" Burruss stated in the interview. "How do you defend yourself from something that never happened?"

Burruss revealed that she is relieved that the truth finally came out, and she is no longer worried about the drama even if she has yet to see or speak with both Parks and Williams after the reunion. She is just looking forward to the next season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" as well as her new show with her former girl group Xscape.

Bravo is expected to air "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 later this year.