'Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Series Renewed for 10th Season; NeNe Leakes Set to Return?

As the season 9 reunion episodes of the reality show "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" are making one shocking revelation after the other, the studio behind the show quietly announced the renewal of the series for a season 10 run. It will be interesting enough to see how the ladies handle another season after the drama of the reunion specials. However, Bravo is turning the drama up as the network reportedly offered a spot to the notorious NeNe Leakes.

The season 9 reunion episodes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" has been a spectacle, for a lot of different reasons. In any case, viewers and fans might be too preoccupied with the awkward reveals that they might miss the news of the renewal of the show.

Bravo has kept their announcement short and sweet as the network promises more dissing and more sideway glances in store for fans of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

That's not all, however. The studio might have seen the wreck that happened during the reunion episodes, and they could have decided that there's no such thing as too much drama. According to a source, Bravo might be trying to add more noise in the show as they reportedly offered NeNe Leakes a contract for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10, as reported by Life and Style.

Additionally, according to the source, Leakes got a $2.5 million offer from Bravo to appear full-time on the show, which is a big raise for the reality star. This new paycheck more than doubles her $1 million per season rate back in 2015, when Leakes left the series after seven seasons.

Leakes alone brings more than enough drama, but Kim Zolciak is also getting into the show's tenth season, according to an insider. "The suits at Bravo are willing to pay big money to get the best cast," the source noted.