'Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Show to Drop Kenya Moore If Her Husband Stays Out?

Kenya Moore is faced with a hard choice, according to sources — bring her reluctant new husband Marc Daly in front of the cameras or risk losing her spot in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Sources placed in the production of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" told TMZ that producers are putting pressure on Moore to get her husband to agree to be on the show. It has come to a point that the showrunners have limited her to two choices.

It's either she brings her new husband Marc Daly on to the show, or she won't be on it for much longer.

Moore, meanwhile, is not willing to force Daly, a former banker, to appear on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" against his wishes. Daly said that he does not want to be on the show as he takes issue with the way the reality series has put black men in a negative light, according to sources.

The 46-year-old reality star insists that she is the one hired by the show, and her husband is not mentioned in her contract, according to the Daily Mail. The producers of the show won't hear her arguments, however. She has to choose between her husband or her job, as the showrunners gave her an ultimatum.

In an earlier interview, Moore said that "'I think we have to make that decision together if the opportunity comes," referring to their decision to add Marc Daly to the show.

"'We just got married — we haven't even talked about that stuff before. I'm sure we will make the right decision. But right now, I'm enjoying being a bride and a newlywed," Moore explained at the time. The couple was recently married on June 10 after dating for six months, since December of last year according to People.

The couple is excited to have a child, and for that, Moore has already started undergoing In-Vitro Fertilization procedures. "We both want to start a family and soon - like, right away," the former actress said.