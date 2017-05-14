'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' News: Video of Matt Jordan and Peter Thomas in Radio Station Brawl Leaked

Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan got into a vicious brawl when the two met during a radio interview on March 21. The physical altercation resulted in damage to the studio equipment of Power98, and cops were called. Six weeks later, a video of the incident was leaked to social media, where it shows the two "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars locked in a grapple, overturning sensitive equipment as they went at it.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlantaA promo image of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," airing Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo, as the cover photo of the show's official Facebook page.

Peter Thomas has been pushing for the video to be released after the incident, according to Hollywood Life. Thomas, 56 years old, was explaining to TMZ why everyone has to see the video of the incident. "I can't wait for you guys to see the video. He's embarrassed," Thomas said, referring to Jordan. "He's like 6-foot-5 and 250 lbs. and he thought he was going to slap me around and it didn't work out in his favor. He didn't think I was going to hold him in a choke hold like I did," Thomas added.

Weeks later, a video of the brawl surfaced on social media and was quickly picked up by news outlets on Friday, May 12. Peter Thomas is also pressing assault charges against 30-year old Matt Jordan as well, according to TMZ. Sources say that a copy of the video has been requested for the case using a subpoena.

The fight started when Matt Jordan allegedly claimed that Peter Thomas was telling him how to bilk money out of Kenya Moore, according to Hollywood Life. In the course of the argument, it was Jordan who appears to have gotten riled up, and he stepped around the radio host who was attempting to calm him down. It was when he got close to Peter Thomas, who was sitting in the corner, when the brawl started.

Watch the video below for the leaked footage of Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan locked in a brawl in the Power98 radio station back in March.