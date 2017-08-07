'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 10 News: NeNe Leakes' Husband Suffers Medical Emergency During Filming

The taping of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 was disrupted after one of its stars experienced a medical emergency. Gregg Leakes, 62, was rushed to the hospital and his attending doctor suspected that the patient had a stroke.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The women of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

According to BET, the whole incident was filmed and it will the focal point for NeNe Leakes' season 10's storyline. Gregg's visit to the emergency room and the medical attention afforded to him were recorded on camera. Some observers said that it seems improper to film the emergency situation but it will be relevant to NeNe's storyline.

Gregg was reportedly going to get well from the "stroke." But his wife's representative has denied that it was a stroke.

Previously, the 49-year-old reality star revealed that her better half was going through difficult times.

"We're shooting Season 10 of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta,' honey... so there's a lot going on. My husband Gregg, as you guys know, he's my everything. We've been together for 20 years. We're dealing with a little bit of a health issue right now," she told Daily Dish.

NeNe shared that many of their friends and family members were praying unceasingly for his recovery. Ultimately, NeNe believes that her real estate investor husband is going to be just fine.

Her co-star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who recently suffered a mini stroke, had shared on Instagram the signs of a stroke weeks before Gregg had a medical emergency.

According to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, she has already "almost fully recovered" except for occasional difficulty in talking. She is grateful for the skillful hands and the agility of the medical personnel that treated her.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 9 ended on May 14 and the next installment will premiere later this year. Leakes announced her return in June, which appeased her avid fans' never-ending questions regarding her comeback. Biermann has also announced her participation in season 10.