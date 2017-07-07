'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' News: Dorit Kemsley Returns, Eileen Davidson Quits, Newbies Join in

Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills A promotional image for "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" on Bravo.

Filming for the new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is officially underway, and word is that someone is coming back, someone is quitting, and the show will be welcoming a few new faces.

E! News has confirmed through several sources that Dorit Kemsley will be returning to the show for its eighth season, despite her previous feud with Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna when she aligned herself with Lisa Vanderpump last season. According to the publication's sources, Kemsley's family will play a major part in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8.

Meanwhile, Eileen Davidson has recently confirmed that she will no longer be returning for the next season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"After a lot of careful thought, I've decided because of my crazy schedules at 'The Young and The Restless,' as well as 'Days of Our Lives,' it's best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now," she said in a statement, according to The Daily Dish, which she also posted on her Instagram account.

She added: "But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!!! [sic]."

As mentioned, viewers of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" will be seeing some new faces when the show returns. This includes Teddi Jo Mellencamp, the daughter of music legend John Cougar Mellencamp. However, it is unclear whether she will be appearing on the show as a full-time "Housewife" or will only be making a guest appearance as a friend of one of the cast members.

Mellencamp, who runs a fitness blog, has reportedly been filming with the Housewives.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" returns for its eighth season later this year on Bravo.