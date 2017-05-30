'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' News: Is Lisa Rinna Leaving the Show?

After Eden Sassoon confirmed her departure from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" franchise, new reports claimed that Lisa Rinna is also done with the show.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHillsWill Lisa Rinna leave "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" on its eighth season?

Rinna ended season 7 of the hit Bravo reality series in tears after her co-star Kim Richards angrily returned the stuffed bunny that the former bought as a gift to the latter's grandson. This could be the final straw for the 53-year-old actress-reality show star.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the annual Mother's Day luncheon from the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies in Beverly Hills in early May, Rinna revealed that she was still undecided about her plans for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8.

"I'm on hiatus," Rinna stated during the interview with a laugh. "I don't have any thoughts. I'm done. I am not working right now, and it is heaven. All I have to say. Heaven!"

She also revealed that she also has no idea if the network will still want her to be back on the show's eighth season. "No one ever knows whether they'll be back until, like, five minutes before, to be honest with you. Who knows? I don't know what the plan is for me. I never do," she also said.

Meanwhile, Sassoon was the first cast from the franchise to confirm that she will not be back for the eighth season of the reality show. However, instead of being sad, the luxury beauty salon owner wrote on her Facebook page that her exit from the show feels gratifying. She also revealed that her experience from the show taught her a lot of life lessons.

Bravo has yet to announce the official release date of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8, but the series is expected to return later this year.